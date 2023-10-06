AAP MP Raghav Chadha may lose govt bungalow as Delhi court lifts interim stay on dispossession order
The Rajya Sabha Secretariat had, earlier this year, sent a notice to Raghav Chadha to vacate the Type VII bungalow allotted to him.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Raghav Chadha may lose the Type VII government bungalow allotted to him, as a Delhi court on October 6 reportedly lifted the interim stay imposed on the dispossession order issued by the Rajya Sabha (RS) Secretariat earlier this year.
