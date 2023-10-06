Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Raghav Chadha may lose the Type VII government bungalow allotted to him, as a Delhi court on October 6 reportedly lifted the interim stay imposed on the dispossession order issued by the Rajya Sabha (RS) Secretariat earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RS Secretariat had in March sent a notice to Chadha to vacate the Type VII bungalow allotted at Pandara Road, New Delhi, in July 2022. In its place, another bungalow of a relatively lower grade was to be allotted to him.

Chadha, however, had moved the Delhi Patiala House Courts in April, and succeeded in receiving an interim stay against the dispossession order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lifting the same, the Delhi court bench led by Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik today said that the AAP MP has not been able to provide the urgency behind his requirement of an interim stay, The Indian Express reported. “… the plaintiff (Raghav Chadha) has no vested right in the accommodation and his status is akin to that of a licensee, which can be revoked by the competent authority at any time," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Chadha, in an earlier application, said the dispossession order would adversely affect him as he is residing in the official accommodation along with his parents. He claimed that the RS Secretariat's order was arbitrary, and the reasons behind it were not provided, the report noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Chadha was nominated to the Parliament's Upper House in March 2022 from Punjab, weeks after the AAP rode to power in the state. He was initially allotted a Type VI bungalow, but was later allotted a Type VII bungalow on his request.

As per the Rajya Sabha Handbook, first time MPs, like Chadha, are eligible for Type V accommodations. The next-level category of Type VI is kept for former ministers of state, nominated MPs, floor leaders of political parties, members who are at least in their second term, and those who have served as Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

The Type VII bungalows are allotted to MPs who are former Lok Sabha Speakers, former Governors, former chief ministers or former Union ministers, according to the handbook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!