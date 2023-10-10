AAP MP Raghav Chadha moves SC challenging his suspension from Rajya Sabha

Chadha was suspended from the Parliament's Upper House on August 11 for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on October 10 approached the Supreme Court with a plea that challenges his suspension from the Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chadha was suspended from the Parliament's Upper House on August 11 for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct".

The action against him came in response to complaints submitted by four MPs – Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin – who accused him of including their names in a motion without their consent. The complaint was lodged before Jagdeep Dhankar, the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Their names were allegedly added by Chadha in a motion that sought the constitution of a Select Committee to study the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The legislation, which was approved by the Delhi-ruling AAP, was passed in both the houses during the Monsoon session.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Following the suspension, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion, seeking action against the AAP MP for violating Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by allegedly adding the names of the four MPs without their consent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chadha's suspension had evoked condemnation from the Opposition ranks. “Those members who had objections to their names (being included in the proposed select committee) could have gone to the chairman to say that they don't want to be part of the parliamentary panel. It is wrong to suspend Raghav Chadha in this manner," Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari had told news agency PTI.

Earlier, on July 24, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for "repeatedly violating" the directives of the Chair. The suspension is yet to be revoked.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!