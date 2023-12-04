Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha has been revoked by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Raghav Chadha's suspension was revoked on the motion moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 for "breach of privilege" during the Monsoon Session after complaints. Raghav Chadha was accused of forging the signatures of five Rajya Sabha MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed by both Houses.

Raghav Chadha was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee. Not only this, Raghav Chadha also allegedly forged their signatures

