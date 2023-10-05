The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on October 5 staged a demonstration in the national capital against the arrest of its senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection to his alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP leaders and workers were seen raising slogans and holding placards close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, accusing the Centre-ruling party of “misusing" probe agencies to target its senior functionaries.

"I want to challenge the BJP that even if a single rupee of corruption is found from Sanjay Singh's residence, then the proof should be presented before the country. I invite them to send ED, and CBI to raid his paternal house and his bank locker. I can challenge that not even a single paisa of corruption would be found," news agency ANI quoted Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP workers also demonstrated in Chandigarh against Singh's arrest.

The police in Chandigarh, a Union territory which is administered by the Centre, used water canons against the protesting AAP workers.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on October 4, following a day-long search at his residence in New Delhi. He is the third high-profile AAP functionary to be picked up in the case – the party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair was arrested in September last year and the then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was taken into arrest in February. Both are still lodged behind the bars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh's arrest was preceded by the agency conducting searches at the premises of his two close aides, in connection to the same case, reports said.

ED officials have claimed that Singh, along with partners, had a role in the Delhi government's decision to award licenses to alcohol merchants and shops in 2020, ANI reported. This had caused losses to the state exchequer and was in violation of the anti-graft laws, the agency reportedly said.

Notably, the excise policy of the Delhi government, which is under the probing agencies' radar, was discontinued in September 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while briefing the media in Raipur, said the “kingpin" in the excise policy case is still out. “His number will also come. Investigation is underway. All those people to whom Arvind Kejriwal issued a certificate of honesty are in jail for a year," the BJP leader said. The use of “kingpin" jibe was apparently directed at the Delhi chief minister, whom the BJP has accused of being involved in the liquor policy case.

