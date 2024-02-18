Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that countries across the world knows that "aayega toh Modi hi (Only Modi will retain to power)". Speaking at the BJP National Convention 2024 on Sunday, the Prime Minister said it's "surprising" to know he has already received invitations from foreign countries for events to be held after the after Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...The elections are yet to happen but I already have invitations from foreign countries for July, August, and September. What does this mean? It means that other countries are also confident of the BJP government returning to power. They also know 'Aayega toh Modi hi'...," PM Modi said on Sunday.

PM Modi said that every country across the world knows "aayega toh..." as the gathering shouted "...Modi hi. Aayega toh Modi hi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch a video clip of PM Modi's speech here:

The Prime Minister said fulfilling the dreams of crores of women, poor and youth is his mission. "We rid the country of mega scams and terror attacks, and made efforts to improve the living standards of the poor and the middle class," he said. He said 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his address, PM Modi asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party's return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a stronger mandate.

He said BJP workers stay with the people 24x7 all through the year, "doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence." However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour, he added.

He said that even opposition leaders are now raising slogans in favour of more than 400 Lok Sabha seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "But, for NDA to cross 400, the BJP will have to cross the milestone of 370," PM Modi said.

With the Lok Sabha polls around the corner, the BJP National Convention was aimed at fleshing out the party's strategy and charging up cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

