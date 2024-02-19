Aboard a US aircraft carrier, a front-row seat to China tensions
Alastair Gale , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Feb 2024, 01:47 PM IST
SummaryBoth countries are staging naval exercises east of Taiwan, a vital region that would be prized in any East Asia conflict.
ABOARD THE USS CARL VINSON—During recent exercises in the Philippine Sea, U.S. jet fighters screamed into flight from the USS Carl Vinson as two Chinese intelligence-gathering ships lingered a few miles away.
