‘Absolutely ridiculous…’: Mahua Moitra hits back at CEC Gyanesh Kumar over '22 lakh dead voters' remark

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra hit back at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday over '22 lakh dead voters' remark made during the press conference over Rahul Gandhi’s 'vote chori' allegations and termed it 'absolutely ridiculous.'
"CEC says "22 lakh 'dead voters' in Bihar did not die in past 6 months but over past several years. However, it was not put in records,". Sir - then every EC official & CEC over past years should be jailed for subverting fair elections! Including you," Mahua Moitra posted on X.
Later, posting a three-minute long video on X, the TMC MP pointed out ‘two egregious claims’ made by the CEC.
Referring to the ‘22 lakh dead voter’ comment, Moitra stated that revisions have been held in Bihar every single list and questioned why these "dead voters" had not been verified and removed from the list.
