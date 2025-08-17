‘Absolutely ridiculous…’: Mahua Moitra hits back at CEC Gyanesh Kumar over '22 lakh dead voters' remark

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra hit back at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday over '22 lakh dead voters' remark made during the press conference over Rahul Gandhi’s 'vote chori' allegations and termed it 'absolutely ridiculous.'

"CEC says "22 lakh 'dead voters' in Bihar did not die in past 6 months but over past several years. However, it was not put in records,". Sir - then every EC official & CEC over past years should be jailed for subverting fair elections! Including you," Mahua Moitra posted on X.

Later, posting a three-minute long video on X, the TMC MP pointed out ‘two egregious claims’ made by the CEC.

Referring to the ‘22 lakh dead voter’ comment, Moitra stated that revisions have been held in Bihar every single list and questioned why these "dead voters" had not been verified and removed from the list.

What did Mohua Moitra say? The last revision was as late as April 2025. In which case, the entire Election Commission, the current CEC and every commissioner before you, action should be taken against all of them for dereliction of duty and for subverting fair elections.

The TMC MP further slammed the CEC, claiming that if ‘under his watch,’ "dead voters were not corrected and every continues revision over the past several year was done incorrectly, then who is to blame?"

Do you think the average IQ of all of us is the same as that of the average BJP cadre?

The second claim Moitra pointed out, which she labelled as “egregious," is that the Opposition was spreading lies. Earlier today, the CEC called out the opposition for their "vote chori" allegations and asked them to file "Claim and Objections" for the draft voter rolls.

"Till we went to court and the Supreme Court said 'please make these names public, we do not even know who these 65 lakh voters who have been deleted are'. If the people, if we don't even know who these 65 lakh voters are, how are we supposed to file claims and objections?" the TMC MP questioned.

