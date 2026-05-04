Actor Vijay net worth: Luxury cars, Neelankarai villas & more — inside TVK chief's ₹600+ crore empire

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is on course for a surprise electoral show on Monday, 4 May, with early trends showing the party leading in as many as 98 constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The young party has surged ahead of heavyweights DMK and AIADMK, according to early figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Vijay, who contested from Perambur, was leading in Tiruchirappalli East by over 3,000 votes at the end of two rounds of counting, according to EC data.
Vijay is worth approximately ₹600 crore, as per his election affidavit filed in late March.
With declared movable assets of ₹404 crore and immovable assets of ₹220 crore, the 52-year-old actor-politician's net worth in the affidavit is ₹624 crore. His spouse owns a net worth of ₹15.7 crore.
Vijay's spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling ₹15.76 crore, including movable property worth ₹15.51 crore and immovable property valued at ₹25 lakh.
The total value of movable assets declared by actor Vijay is ₹404,58,57,196 ( ₹404 crore).
According to the affidavit, actor Vijay has 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at ₹15,00,000, for a total sub-value of ₹1,20,18,375.
Vijay's immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at approximately ₹220 crore ( ₹220,15,62,010).
The total market value for these residential properties is ₹115,13,63,000.
Vijay declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of ₹184.53 crore in his income tax returns.
Vijay's primary sources of income are self-employment, interest income, and rental income from properties.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.