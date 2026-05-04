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Actor Vijay net worth: Luxury cars, Neelankarai villas & more — inside TVK chief's ₹600+ crore empire

Vijay is worth approximately 600 crore, as per his election affidavit filed in late March. He has declared movable assets of 404 crore and immovable assets of 220 crore. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published4 May 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (PTI)
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Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is on course for a surprise electoral show on Monday, 4 May, with early trends showing the party leading in as many as 98 constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The young party has surged ahead of heavyweights DMK and AIADMK, according to early figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Vijay, who contested from Perambur, was leading in Tiruchirappalli East by over 3,000 votes at the end of two rounds of counting, according to EC data.

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Actor Vijay net worth

Vijay is worth approximately 600 crore, as per his election affidavit filed in late March.

With declared movable assets of 404 crore and immovable assets of 220 crore, the 52-year-old actor-politician's net worth in the affidavit is 624 crore. His spouse owns a net worth of 15.7 crore.

Vijay's spouse, Sangeetha, has declared separate assets totalling 15.76 crore, including movable property worth 15.51 crore and immovable property valued at 25 lakh.

Actor Vijay Net Worth: Movable Assets

The total value of movable assets declared by actor Vijay is 404,58,57,196 ( 404 crore).

  • Cash in Hand: 2,00,000
  • Bank Deposits: Vijay has 10 separate accounts/deposits. Major holdings include Indian Overseas Bank (Saligramam): 213,36,15,943
  • Fixed Deposits: Vijay has FDs across various banks, including Indian Overseas Bank ( 25 Crore), Axis Bank ( 40 Crore), HDFC Bank ( 20 crore), and State Bank of India ( 15 crore)
  • Investments: Vijay owns shares in companies such as Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd ( 19,69,000), Indian Overseas Bank ( 9,600), and Sun Paper Mill Ltd ( 25,000)
  • Loans and Advances: A list of 14 items totalling significant amounts, including loans to family members like Sangeetha Vijay ( 12,60,53,615), Jason Sanjay ( 8,78,479), and Divya Saasha ( 4,60,000), as well as business-related advances

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Actor Vijay Net Worth: High-end cars

  • BMW 530 (2020) - 80,54,119
  • Toyota Lexus 350 (2024) - 3,01,57,881
  • Toyota Vellfire (2024) - 1,63,45,118
  • BMW i7 (2024) - 2,00,64,296
  • Maruti Swift (2024) - 5,35,000
  • A bike TVS XL Super (2025) - 67,400

Actor Vijay Net Worth: Jewellery

According to the affidavit, actor Vijay has 883 grams of gold and silver articles valued at 15,00,000, for a total sub-value of 1,20,18,375.

Actor Vijay Net Worth: Immovable assets

Vijay's immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, are valued at approximately 220 crore ( 220,15,62,010).

  • Agricultural Land: Located in Vattapatti village, Kodaikanal (two plots of 0.25 acres each) with a total market value of 20,00,000.
  • Non-Agricultural Land: Properties in Porur, Saligramam, and Neelankarai with a total market value of 22,00,00,000.
  • Commercial Buildings: Includes properties in Chennai (Parivakkam), Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur, and Koppur. The total current market value for these commercial interests is 82,81,93,010.
  • Residential Buildings: 10 locations are listed, including major residences in Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, Egmore and others.

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The total market value for these residential properties is 115,13,63,000.

Vijay declared zero liabilities and no pending dues to banks or financial institutions. For the financial year 2024-25, he reported a total income of 184.53 crore in his income tax returns.

Vijay's primary sources of income are self-employment, interest income, and rental income from properties.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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