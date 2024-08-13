Adani-Hindenburg case: Congress announces nation wide protest on August 22, to gherao ED offices; demands JPC probe

  • Congress leader KC Venugopal said it was unanimously decided at the meeting that the party will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22, demanding the SEBI chief's resignation and a JPC probe into Adani issue.

Livemint
Updated13 Aug 2024, 04:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi(PTI)

Adani-Hindenburg case: Congress, on Tuesday, announced they would hold nationwide protest on Thursday, August 22, demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Hindenburg allegations against Adani Group of Companies.

“We will have nation-wide protest on August 22. In all states we will gherao ED offices across the country,” Congress leader KC Venugopal told reporters on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi doubles down on Adani-Hindenburg case: ‘Will have to discuss…’

Congress stepped up its demand for a JPC probe after Hindenburg Research on August 10 alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged “Adani money siphoning scandal”. The SEBI Chairperson has vehemently denied the allegations,mterming them as an attempted “character assassination” and an attack on SEBI's credibility.

The announcement was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with all general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges here as the party gets battle-ready for the upcoming round of assembly polls to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

Also Read | Hindenburg’s latest charges spark fresh plea in SC on Sebi’s Adani Group probe

"The shocking revelations of a nexus between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market cannot be jeopardised," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting.

“The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard”, he said.

Briefing reporters on the meeting, Venugopal said it was unanimously decided at the meeting that the party will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22, demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation and a JPC probe into Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group.

Also Read | Hindenburg claims on SEBI chief Buch ‘highly disturbing’: Former FinMin official

On Monday SEBI said the allegations against the Adani Group by Hindenburg had been "duly investigated" and its chairperson disclosed and from time to time "also recused herself in matters involving potential conflicts of interest".

After Hindenburg Research's latest salvo, the Adani Group termed the allegations malicious and based on manipulation of select public information. The company said it had no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 04:24 PM IST
HomePoliticsAdani-Hindenburg case: Congress announces nation wide protest on August 22, to gherao ED offices; demands JPC probe

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue