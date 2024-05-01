Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused of being 'voice of BJP' in Bengal after Congress leader's ‘why TMC…’ video surfaces
Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury found himself at the receiving end of Trinamool Congress (TMC) ire when a video surfaced of the Congress leader saying that voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is better than voting for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.