Adhir Ranjan slammed for ‘koi safed, koi kala, Negrita class’ remark amid Sam Pitroda's 'African, Chinese' comparison
Sam Pitroda, who resigned from the post of chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, stoked a controversy with his remarks where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.
Congress MP from Bahrampur Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has possibly caused more trouble for Congress when he seemingly defended Sam Pitroda's ‘Chinese, African’ analogy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla shared videos of the Congress MP, wherein the latter is seen saying that Pitroda's comments are his personal opinion.