Congress MP from Bahrampur Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has possibly caused more trouble for Congress when he seemingly defended Sam Pitroda's ‘Chinese, African’ analogy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla shared videos of the Congress MP, wherein the latter is seen saying that Pitroda's comments are his personal opinion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the videos shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary is says, “We have Proto Australoids, Mongoloid class, Negrita class of people. Hai to hai (It is how it is). In the demography of our country, regional features are different. What someone said is his personal opinion but it is true that some people are white, some dark".

Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "It shows that the words are Sam Pitroda, but soch is of Congress,"" slamming Adhir Chowdhary for his comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Is it justifying comments of Uncle Sam?" Poonawalla queried.

Sam Pitroda, who resigned from the post of chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, stoked a controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.

Sam Pitroda, in an interview with 'The Statesman', while reflecting upon the democracy in India, said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arab, people in the North look like white, and maybe people in the South look like Africans." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the people of India respect different languages, religions, food and customs, which vary from region to region. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises a little bit," he said.

The veteran leader was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who accompanied him during his foreign visits.

