Yes. Everyone evacuated from Afghanistan is first brought to a military base in Europe or the Middle East, where U.S. officials are collecting information—such as fingerprints and biographical details—that they are then running through criminal and terrorism-related databases. Only people whose names are cleared through that process are then allowed to board flights to the U.S., and their names are cross-checked again before they are allowed to formally enter the U.S.

