Afghans are suffering. Don’t expect any tears from the Taliban
The Economist 6 min read 24 Aug 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Three years on from America’s humiliating departure, the country is ignored
THE STREETS of Kabul used to be riotously, almost headache-inducingly colourful. There were billboards advertising Western wear and Punjabi salwar kameez, murals promoting women’s and children’s rights, and everywhere the black-red-green tricolour of the Afghan Republic. Since the Taliban took over three years ago, a monochrome pall has settled on the city. Old posters have been ripped away. Murals have been painted over. The austere flag of the Afghan Emirate dominates, black text on a pure white field.
