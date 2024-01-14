After 100 Days, Israel-Hamas War Threatens to Spill Beyond Gaza, Disrupt Global Trade
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Jan 2024, 02:52 PM IST
SummaryOne of the biggest geopolitical events this century, the war has swung from a brutal Hamas attack to Israel’s ferocious retaliation—with no end in sight.
After 100 days, Israel’s war with Hamas is turning into a protracted conflict with no clear end, threatening to spread across the Middle East, disrupt global trade and bog down the U.S.
