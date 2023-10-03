After Bihar, caste census in Maharashtra? ‘Not averse to the idea’, says Devendra Fadnavis
Fadnavis said the state government will first study the Bihar caste census report in detail, understand its methodology and then take a call on replicating the model in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra government is “not averse to the idea" of conducting a caste-based census, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a day after the result of such a census was released by the Bihar government.
