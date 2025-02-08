After Delhi Election loss, will Arvind Kejriwal return to Tihar Jail in Liquor Policy case? BJP MP says ‘soon’

Delhi Elections Results 2025: Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi assembly elections, as BJP's Parvesh Verma sealed a comfortable victory. With the AAP's election debacle, all attention is now on Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail in the Delhi liquor policy scam case – will the AAP leader be sent back to Tihar jail?

The BJP did not hold back in its criticism of the former Delhi chief minister, even as the AAP looked set to hold the Opposition role in the Delhi Assembly, ending a decade in the treasury benches.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Election Result Key Highlights: Kejriwal accepts defeat in capital

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi raked up the Delhi liquor policy scam case and suggested that the time has come for Arvind Kejriwal to be held accountable for his actions, according to a news report by One India.

Yogendra Chandolia further recalled AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's words, leaving the judgment of his involvement in the "alleged" corruption scandal to the people of Delhi.

The BJP MP bluntly stated, “It is time for Arvind Kejriwal to repay for his misdeeds and soon he will be back in jail.”

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested earlier in 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, remaining in custody for an extended period before being granted interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case on July 12, 2024, but he could not be released from jail due to a CBI corruption case. The apex court then granted him interim bail until June 1, 2024, to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on September 14, 2024.

Advertisement

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also jailed in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023. Subsequently, the ED, which deals with financial crimes, also charged him in relation to the same case. Sisodia resigned from his post as deputy chief minister of Delhi two days after his arrest.

Manish Sisodia was jailed for roughly 17 months before being granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 9, 2024

Advertisement

The ED's investigation into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case is ongoing.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP chief loses to Parvesh Verma

Whether legal troubles will resurface for Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia remains uncertain. But the AAP leaders' loss in the Delhi elections marks a significant turning point, with the BJP poised to regain power in the capital after 27 years.

Top AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, both former CM and deputy CM for the majority of the last two terms, faced defeat from their seats in the Delhi Assembly polls but four ministers of the AAP government were the saving grace for the party.

Advertisement