After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now Karnataka minister questions Hinduism origin
Karnataka Home Minister on Wednesday questioned the origins of Hinduism, sparking controversy. The BJP has demanded an apology from Tamil Nadu Sports Minister for similar remarks.
Amid the Sanatana Dharma remark row sparking a nationwide row, now Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has questioned the origins of Hinduism, saying who started it is still a question. The state Home Minister's remarks came while he was addressing an event on the occasion of the Teachers' Day at Maruti Kalyana Mandapam, Koratagere.
Parameshwara’s remarks on Hinduism has come days after Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked a massive controversy across the nation with several BJP leaders and Hindu priests strongly criticising his statement.
The BJP has demanded an apology from MK Stalin's son. Leaders from the saffron party have also blamed the INDIA bloc for Udhayanidhi's remark, claiming such an agenda was discussed during the recent meeting that was held in Mumbai.
Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi said such things should not be opposed but eradicated.
Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin has maintained that he would repeat his remarks on Sanatana Dharma again and again. “Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it [Sanatana Dharma]. Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all," he said.
