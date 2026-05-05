After meeting President Murmu, Raghav Chadha says AAP indulging in ‘vendetta politics’

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of indulging in “vendetta politics” after meeting President Droupadi Murmu. Raghav Chadha has accused the Punjab government of misusing the state machinery to target the MPs who recently quit the party and merged with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.
The accusation comes after Sandeep Pathak's security was withdrawn by the Punjab government and also booked under non-bailable sections. Raghav Chadha has also alleged that the MPs who have switched faced intimidation and coercive actions from state agencies.
Raghav Chadha said, “All those MPs who exercised their constitutional right to express disagreement with the Aam Aadmi Party and chose to leave it, and all these incidents and developments, have been presented today before the President of India. I also want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that as long as we were obedient, we were considered cultured. The moment we left, we were branded corrupt.”
“The Aam Aadmi Party, which accuses everyone else of revenge politics, is today itself indulging in dangerous vendetta politics. Since 24 April, when we left AAP and merged with the BJP, our MPs are being systematically targeted and harassed,” he said.
Raghav Chadha claimed that former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh has been attacked, while industrialist and MP Rajendra Gupta's business operations have allegedly been disrupted.
"We left the Aam Aadmi Party on 24 April 2026 and merged with the BJP. Since then, harassment of our MPs has begun. First, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh had "traitor" written outside his house. Stones were thrown at his residence with the help of Punjab Police, and offensive slogans were raised targeting his family," he alleged.
“Then, our colleague Rajendra Gupta, a Padma Shri awardee and an industrialist running a major factory in Punjab's Malwa region--providing livelihood to around 30,000 people--had his factory targeted. The Punjab government allegedly cut off its water supply, and the Pollution Board conducted raids to initiate its closure.”
He further claimed that cases have been registered against MP Sandeep Pathak, terming them "malicious and fabricated".
“These FIRs and notices are so frivolous that they are not worth the paper they are written on. The judiciary will tear them apart,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.
"The AAP has a government in one state and control over the police there. The BJP has governments in 21 states and control over police forces in those states," he added.
(With agency inputs)
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