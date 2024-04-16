After Navalny’s death, the Russian opposition is divided in exile

VILNIUS, Lithuania—A week after Russia’s leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison colony in February, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, met with his grieving aides to ask: What next?

It was a pressing question not just for an organization that, despite Navalny’s star power, had struggled to dent President Vladimir Putin’s regime, but for the Russian opposition as a whole.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and Putin’s brutal crackdown on dissent in its wake have scattered the political opposition to the winds, with disparate factions setting up in Western capitals.

Former energy tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky helps coordinate an antiwar committee from his London base. In the U.S., ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov chairs organizations promoting democracy in Russia. From Tel Aviv, YouTube influencer Maxim Katz broadcasts political messaging into Russia.

But such efforts have failed to reach many average Russians or mobilize protests in a country where everyday expressions of dissent are now criminalized. Moreover, many of the opposition groups are riven by infighting over how best to weaken Putin.

Some are now placing their hopes in Navalnaya, who promised to continue Navalny’s crusade and help lead his Anti-Corruption Foundation, or FBK, which relocated to Lithuania after Russia outlawed it as “extremist" three years ago. They are calling on the opposition groups to unite behind her and others in a formal council.

“We’d be much stronger with a real opposition coalition," said Katz, a former Russian politician with two million subscribers on YouTube, which isn’t blocked in Russia, unlike major Western social-media platforms. “We should sit behind a common table and work out a coordinated strategy."

Throughout history, exiled opposition forces have banded together to elicit support from friendly governments and organize resistance movements against the authoritarian regime or occupying force controlling their country. During World War II, Poland’s London-based government-in-exile backed an armed uprising in Nazi-occupied Warsaw.

More recently, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s alleged rigging of a presidential election in 2020 prompted supporters of his main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to proclaim her as the victor and back her campaign to rally support against Lukashenko from exile in Lithuania.

Since Navalnaya’s visit to FBK in the days after her husband’s death, and her announcement that she would take over his legacy, she has retreated from the spotlight and given no interviews about her plans. Kira Yarmysh, her spokeswoman, says FBK’s future plans, and Navalnaya’s role, are still being worked out.

FBK accuses the Kremlin of ordering Navalny’s killing, something the Russian government denies. Navalny aide Leonid Volkov is still recovering from an attack by an unidentified assailant in Vilnius last month, which sent a chill through the community of Russian exiles there.

Occupying two floors of an office complex on a cobbled pedestrian street in Vilnius’s picturesque old town, FBK’s full-time staff of 70 Russian speakers produces slick video investigations highlighting corruption in Russia and daily news shows focused on politics that are recorded in several video studios on the premises.

The corridors are lined with mementos from videos in which Navalny played a starring role. The office spaces are named after rooms listed on a floor plan FBK published in 2021 as part of an investigation revealing a vast Black Sea palace that Navalny said belonged to Putin. There is an interactive screen ranking the popularity of employees’ X accounts, and the rate of retweets each gets on a given day.

A core team has worked at the organization for more than a decade since Navalny founded it in 2011. “We’ve sat in jail together, we’ve suffered police beatings together," said Ruslan Shaveddinov, FBK’s 27-year-old head of video. “Now each of us feels a duty to continue Navalny’s legacy."

FBK doesn’t reveal its main sources of funding, but says various nonprofits and private donors help. The videos they publish spur Russians to send them donations, usually in the form of cryptocurrency, according to the group. FBK Director Ivan Zhdanov says the group’s YouTube channels reach a monthly audience of up to 17 million people inside Russia.

Previous efforts to unite the Russian opposition have been short-lived. An opposition “coordination council" formed after a wave of antigovernment protests in Moscow in 2012 gave way to bickering among its 45 members. It disbanded after a year. In 2018, Navalny rallied some opposition factions when he ran for president, but he was ultimately barred from the ballot.

For exiled activists, staying relevant inside Russia is an uphill struggle. Yulia Galyamina, one of the few opposition politicians who remains in Russia despite being barred from contesting elections after being branded a “foreign agent" by the state, says much of the opposition abroad no longer understands what ordinary Russians think and feel. “It’s very hard to maintain a connection with the realities of life here," she said.

Russian television, which is under state control, regularly seizes on evidence of opposition infighting to discredit its activists, many of whom are former lawmakers and government ministers. Volkov stepped down from his position on FBK’s board and apologized publicly last year after evidence emerged that he had lobbied the European Union to lift sanctions on prominent Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman.

Fridman won a legal challenge of the EU sanctions on Wednesday, but he remains under sanctions for now and the EU can appeal the decision.

Most opposition figures do agree on a twofold strategy. First, to gradually sow discontent inside Russia and maintain the support of the 10% to 20% of Russians they estimate to be disillusioned with the Russian president. Second, to seize on any unrest inside Russia and turn it into a street movement or rally around whichever protest leader comes to the fore.

“I’m ready to back the devil if he helps destabilize this regime," said Khodorkovsky, who spent 10 years in a Russian prison after launching an opposition movement in 2003. “There’s no good people in the Putin regime—if you want to bank on a split in the elites, you need to back one group of bad guys against another."

YouTube channels run by Khodorkovsky and other exiled activists broadcast a narrative at odds with the Kremlin line to tens of millions of subscribers each day. Vladimir Milov, a former deputy energy minister and Navalny ally living in Vilnius, said such channels were the most effective way to break through Moscow’s information monopoly and undermine Putin’s support at home.

“Ten years ago, we had lots of political parties but we didn’t have access to an audience," he said. “Now, the reach of opposition broadcasting is far greater than that of Western radio stations during the Cold War."

Navalny’s philosophy was to constantly devise new ways of pressuring Putin. He stayed involved in FBK’s work until his death, using letters from prison to suggest an idea for a smartphone app that FBK launched ahead of Russia’s presidential election last month to advise its supporters how to vote in ways most likely to undermine Putin.

In a rare show of unity, the exiled political leaders called on their compatriots to visit polling stations at a prearranged time in a silent show of dissent. Putin still went on to claim 88% of the vote against several handpicked candidates, winning a new six-year term that could make him Russia’s longest-standing leader since Stalin.

But Zhdanov, FBK’s director, said the turnout of like-minded Russians allowed Putin’s opponents to see they are not alone, and gave the opposition a chance to remind its supporters inside Russia that it hasn’t forgotten them.

“These may be all drops in the ocean, but they add up," said Zhdanov. “We’re fighting the fiercest dictatorship of our age, and to expect we’ll suddenly fix things is naive."

