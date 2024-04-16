After Navalny’s death, the Russian opposition is divided in exile
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Apr 2024, 11:19 AM IST
SummaryThe war in Ukraine scattered Russia’s opposition. From exile, it is biding its time as it seeks ways to weaken President Vladimir Putin.
VILNIUS, Lithuania—A week after Russia’s leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison colony in February, his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, met with his grieving aides to ask: What next?
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less