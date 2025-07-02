After running hot and cold, Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu
Shayndi Raice , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jul 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Summary
The president praised the Israeli prime minister for leading an assault on Iran and says Israel has agreed to 60-day cease-fire in Gaza.
TEL AVIV—Relations between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have had plenty of ups and downs. As the two leaders prepare for a White House visit set for next week, things are decidedly on the upswing.
