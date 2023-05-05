After seven years of Brexit talks, Europe has emerged as the clear winner

When it came to the nitty-gritty of coming to an agreement on terms, the triumph of the EU side was to play to its reputation as an inflexible bureaucracy capable only of ticking boxes. Countries looking to join the EU are familiar with this approach—here’s what you have to do, now do it—which was broadly recycled for the only country trying to leave it. Once the 27 remaining countries had decided among themselves what they thought was fair, Britain had little choice but to jump through hoops designed by its negotiating foes. The tone was set early on. Britain had to agree to pony up over £35bn ($42bn) to get to the next stage of talks, for example, to fund its share of future Eurocrat pensions. It tried to quibble but ultimately just had to pay. And so it went.