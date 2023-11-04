Hello User
Business News/ Politics / After Tejas box office disaster, Kangana Ranaut hints at entering politics, says 'If Lord Krishna blesses...'

After Tejas box office disaster, Kangana Ranaut hints at entering politics, says 'If Lord Krishna blesses...'

Livemint

If Lord Krishna blesses, I will contest Lok Sabha elections: Actor Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

When asked whether she would contest for the next Lok Sabha elections, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)." He statement came when she had

She was here to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna this morning.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 07:43 AM IST
