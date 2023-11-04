Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked whether she would contest for the next Lok Sabha elections, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)." He statement came when she had

She was here to offer prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna this morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

