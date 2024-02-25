After two years of war, Ukrainians are becoming pessimistic

Yet it is Ukraine’s domestic politics, rather than Russia’s, that are beginning to look more fragile. Two years of unusual political unity have given way to public infighting. President Volodymyr Zelensky has faced down much of the criticism in tough fashion. In early February he removed his popular armed forces commander, Valery Zaluzhny, after relations broke down between the two. The full effects of that risky decision have yet to be seen. On the eve of his firing, a full 94% of Ukrainians said they trusted their wartime general, compared with 40% for his replacement, Oleksandr Syrsky. A senior government official says he is worried about the capacity of the Ukrainian political system to manage the growing tensions, and says the Kremlin would love to capitalise on them. “Russia wants to remove Zelensky because there is no one else who can control the situation," he says.