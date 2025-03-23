‘Against Ambedkar, Constitution’: Did RSS take a veiled dig at Karnataka govt’s 4% Muslim reservation?

RSS criticised Karnataka govt for a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts, claiming it violates the Indian Constitution. Dattatreya Hosabale stated that religion-based reservations are unconstitutional

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale during the inauguration of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), in Bengaluru on Friday(ANI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a far-right, Hindu nationalist organisation has called religion-based reservation as unconstitutional. The statement comes amid debate over Karnataka's Congress government's decision to provide a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The RSS cited the Indian Constitution and said, “Religion-based reservation is not accepted in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said religion based reservations go against the architect of Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar.

Dattatreya Hosabale was in Bengaluru, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate a Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Sabha was inaugurated on Friday.

On Sunday, addressing reporters, Hosabale said, "Religion-based reservation is not accepted in the Constitution authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Anybody doing it is going against the architect of our Constitution."

The RSS leader also pointed out that previous attempts by erstwhile Undivided Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce religion-based reservations for Muslims were set aside by the High Courts and Supreme Court.

Karnataka passes Bill providing 4% reservation for Muslims

A Bill was passed in the Karnataka Assembly to provide 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The Karnataka Cabinet had approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, reserving for Muslims 4 per cent of contracts in (civil) works valued up to `2 crore, and goods/services procurement contracts up to 1 crore.

This was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his 2025-26 Budget, presented on March 7.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka termed the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, which was piloted by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, “unconstitutional”.

The opposition in Karnataka, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has vehemently criticised this move, terming it "unconstitutional" and an example of “appeasement politics.”

BJP leaders argue that such a religion-based quota infringes upon the rights of other backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes.

The passage of the bill was marked by significant turmoil in the Karnataka Assembly, with BJP MLAs staging protests and being subsequently suspended.

On Aurangzeb Tomb Row

Responding to a query about the controversy over 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra, RSS leader Hosabale remarked that Aurangzeb was made an icon and not his brother Dara Shikoh, who believed in social harmony.

People who went against the ethos of India were made icons, he said. Hosabale lauded figures like Rajput king Maharana Pratap for resisting Mughal emperor Akbar, PTI quoted the RSS leader.

The RSS leader claimed that people with an "invader mindset" pose a threat to India. "We should stand with those who are with the Indian ethos," he added.

