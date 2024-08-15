Now agri minister Chouhan launches monthly radio programme Kisan Se Baat

It is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and aims to provide a platform for farmers to engage with the minister, agriculture scientists, and officials from the ministry.

New Delhi: In an attempt to connect with farmers and address their concerns, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has on Thursday launched a monthly radio programme called "Kisan Se Baat". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The programme, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", aims to provide a platform for farmers to engage with the minister, agriculture scientists, and officials from the ministry.

The programme will start sometime in September—possibly a week ahead of the PM's radio programme, a senior government official said.

“During the programme, we will discuss various aspects of farming, including best practices, new technologies, and innovative methods to boost productivity," Chouhan said at an event on Thursday.

Also Read: The toll of climate crisis on India's marginal farmers The minister will be joined by experts from the agriculture sector, who will share their knowledge and expertise on topics such as soil health, irrigation, crop management and pest control.

The programme will also provide an opportunity for farmers to raise their concerns and issues, which will be addressed by the ministry and the experts, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This interactive approach is expected to help resolve problems faced by farmers and provide them with timely advice and guidance.

Move comes amid growing disaffection among farmers The move comes amid growing disaffection among farmers who want higher support prices for farm produce to be legislated among other demands.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait criticized the minister, saying “such a populist programme" wouldn't be of any help to the farming community, as farmers are well aware of sowing patterns and the health of their soil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Why Shivraj Chouhan could be a good fit as India's food and agriculture minister Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said if the government really wants to do something for farmers, it should provide better prices for their produce.