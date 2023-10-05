Ahead of 2024, Felons Fight to Regain Right to Vote
SummaryGroups of felons have sued administrations in Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia, arguing that restrictions on voting violate the U.S. Constitution.
Dennis Hopkins was convicted of theft 25 years ago in Mississippi and has long been out of prison. He has raised a family, built a towing business and coached local youth sports teams. There is one thing he hasn’t done: vote. Now he is the lead plaintiff in a class-action case challenging the state’s disenfranchisement of people with felony convictions, one of a number of suits that could affect voting rights across the south ahead of the 2024 election.