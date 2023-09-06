Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Amit Shah to visit Bihar for sixth time in one year

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit to Bihar in Septmberr 16 in Jhanjharpur in the Madhubani district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His visit is scheduled under 'Lok Sabha Pravas' Programme ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, reported ANI. During his visit, scheduled under ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Programme’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address huge public meetings in Jhanjharpur.

His address of huge public meetings will be focused on promoting the achievements of PM Narendra Modi-led government in 9 Years. He is also expected to inaugurate inaugurate the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Indo-Nepal Border at Jogbani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also chair the meeting of Lok Sabha Core Committee and almost all top leaders of Bihar BJP including state BJP President Samrat Choudhary and MoS Home Nityanand Rai are likely to be present in the meeting including district President of Party," Bihar BJP Sources told ANI.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate the SSB battalion headquarters 8 km away from Jogbani. It is worth mentioning that this Amit Shah will be visiting the state for the sixth time in one year since August 2022. Last year, he visited Punia, which is also considered as the capital of the Seemanchal region. In October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of socialist veteran Jai Prakash Narayan.

His first visit in this year was to Valmakinagar and Patna, where he addressed Kisan Samagam organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna. Afterwards, he visited Nawada, Lakhisarai in last three-four months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)