Ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, Zelensky says he won’t exchange land for peace
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Aug 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Ukraine’s president shrugged off the suggestion that a land swap with Russia could be part of a cease-fire agreement in the near term.
KYIV, Ukraine—President Trump’s face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday will heap pressure on one person not at the table: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
