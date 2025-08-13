Ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, Zelensky says he won’t exchange land for peace

Some Western officials see signals that Putin could be more prepared for serious peace talks than he has been in the past. In a recent discussion with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin didn’t mention some of his previous demands, such as the demilitarization of Ukraine or Ukrainian withdrawal from four regions that Russia partly controls and now claims as its own, The Wall Street Journal reported. Instead, according to officials briefed on the discussion, Putin had said that he would be open to a cease-fire if Ukraine withdrew from only its two easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.