AI Summit disrupted as Indian Youth Congress workers stage topless protest, chant anti-Modi slogans | Watch Video

Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The incident occurred on the last day of the AI Impact Summit 2026, which is being held in the national capital. The official handle of the Indian Youth Congress on X shared the video, where several workers can be seen walking topless and chanting, “PM is compromised."

In a statement issued later, the Indian Youth Congress said that the workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister, who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit.

Delhi Police's response on protest The workers entered the AI Expo Hall and walked with posters, and started chanting slogans. Later, they removed T-shirts. News agency ANI, citing Delhi Police, said that at least four to five people have been detained. They are further checking whether these protesters entered the venue with a pass or a QR code.

Delhi Police says that they will be taking legal action in connection with the protest by the members of the Indian Youth Congress, ANI reported.

The incident comes at a time when hundreds of delegates came to participate in the AI Summit, which took place from 16 to 20 February.

Youth Congress workers are Rahul Gandhi's soldiers: Uday Bhanu Reacting to Delhi Police's statement over legal action, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, said, “Our Youth Congress colleagues are Rahul Gandhi's soldiers. They won't be intimidated. When there wasn't an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, the ED case dragged on for so many years. He was summoned for questioning so many times. The BJP can go to any lengths, but we are soldiers of the Constitution, soldiers of Rahul Gandhi. We won't back down. We will raise our voice for the youth of the country.”

BJP hits at Congress over protest at AI Summit BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the protest staged by the members of the Indian Youth Congress and said, "Congress has once again proven that for them, AI isn't Ambitious India, Artificial Intelligence, Aspirational India. For them, AI is anti-India. This isn't the INC, this is the ANC, the anti-National Congress. The AI ​​Summit is being praised worldwide. From President Macron to the United Nations Secretary General, to top tech company honchos, from Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai, everyone is praising it. Even Shashi Tharoor said the AI ​​Summit was excellent. But at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Congress party is protesting; it is a characterless, brainless, emotionless protest. This isn't a protest against the BJP, it's not a protest against the PM, it's a protest against India's achievements..."

PM Modi at AI Impact Summit Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of making artificial intelligence more accessible and advocated for greater transparency in data-sharing practices.