'Breaking all ties': AIADMK calls off alliance with BJP-led NDA, to lead separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Following a war of words over late Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai over certain remarks about him by the BJP state chief K Annamalai, senior AIADMK leader Jayakumar had on September 18 called off the alliance between AIADMK and BJP-led NDA
AIADMK has said that it will lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls breaking off from the BJP-led alliance. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a party meet of key office-bearers, including the district secretaries and MLAs on Monday. In the meet, AIADMK passed a resolution to break off from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Top party office-bearers, district secretaries and MLAs and MPs took part in the AIADMK meet.
An AIADMK delegation that flew to the national capital on Friday met party president J P Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in-charge of Tamil Nadu, and sought the leadership's intervention in making Annamalai apologise.
If this was not possible, then they could consider posting a non-controversial leader who could work in close coordination with the AIADMK during the Lok Sabha election next year, they reportedly said.
The BJP central leadership, though not in so many words, conveyed that it backed the aggressive politics of Annamalai for the party's development, a senior party leader had said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Jayakumar had said, "There is no change in our September 18 stand... there is no alliance with BJP." He declined to speak further on the matter, indicating it might come up for discussion on September 25.
