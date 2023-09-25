AIADMK has said that it will lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls breaking off from the BJP-led alliance. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired a party meet of key office-bearers, including the district secretaries and MLAs on Monday. In the meet, AIADMK passed a resolution to break off from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Following a war of words over late Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai over certain remarks about him by the BJP state chief K Annamalai, senior AIADMK leader Jayakumar had on September 18 called off the alliance between the two, insisting he was conveying the party's stand on the issue.

With the breaking away of ties with AIADMK, the saffron party's hope for a south India bastion seems bleak, even as the differences between Sanatan Dharma versus Dravidian ideologues refuses to die down.

K P Munusamy, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator and former minister said, "AIADMK unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting. AIADMK is breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from today. The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS and our cadres for the past one year."

The resolution, without naming anyone, said the BJP's state leadership has been of late defaming Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides criticising its policies.

It was obvious the Dravidian party was miffed with BJP state president K Annamalai, whose comments about Annadurai had created a rift between the two erstwhile allies.

Amid bursting of crackers at the party headquarters here, Munsamy said the unanimous decision honours the sentiments and aspirations of over two crore party workers.