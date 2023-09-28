AIADMK denies seeking removal of BJP Tamil Nadu chief, to lead separate front in 2024 polls
Annamalai, the fiery BJP leader who has been leading its affairs in Tamil Nadu since 2021, has been blamed for the strain in ties between the two former allies. The relations deteriorated after he was accused of taking a dig at late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier this week, has dismissed the reports which claimed that it had sought the removal of K Annamalai, the saffron party's state unit chief, as a pre-condition to remain within the coalition.