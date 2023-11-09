Aid agencies deliver just 29ml of water per person to Gaza

The situation is worse in northern Gaza, where an estimated 300,000 people either could not or did not heed Israel’s evacuation order. Aid agencies have struggled to deliver supplies to the area, which is now cut off from the south by Israeli troops. The un says there are no bakeries still operating in the north. Some Palestinians who have tried belatedly to flee from the area have found the journey perilous: there have been numerous reports of civilians being shelled or bombed while making the walk.