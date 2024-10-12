Ajit Pawar dismisses Mahayuti rift, clarifies on leaving Cabinet meet early: ‘I had to…’

Livemint
Updated12 Oct 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday, October 12, sought to clarify the reports of a rift between the Mahayuti alliance – which comprises Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena – and speculation over his leaving the state Cabinet meeting early, saying “all is well.”

Ajit Pawar's early departure sparked speculation about a potential rift within the Mahayuti alliance, just as Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar said he left the Cabinet meeting early as he left the Cabinet meeting early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur. Speaking at a press conference after inducting actor Sayaji Shinde in the NCP, Ajit Pawar said, “I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region."

“All is well and speculation about any dispute in the state cabinet meeting is baseless,” Ajit Pawar said. “Too much is being read into it,” the deputy chief minister added.

Ajit Pawar was also non-committal about whether he would contest from the Baramati Assembly seat, saying the decision will be taken after seat-sharing is finalized. “All the cabinet decisions taken yesterday have my approval,” he added.

Notably, his wife Sunetra Pawar was defeated by his estranged cousin and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction leader Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat this year. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says breaking family was a mistake: ‘Society never accepts…’

MAHAYUTI SEAT-SHARING FOR MAHARASHTRA POLLS

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Friday that the ruling alliance will finalise seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections within the next three days.

The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

“We will discuss the seats and then the (BJP) central parliamentary board will meet on October 13. Talks on 90 per cent seats have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next three days,” Bawankule told reporters.

(With agency inputs)

