Ajit Pawar opposes BJP’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ slogan for Hindu unity: ‘May work in UP, not in Maharashtra’

Ajit Pawar, NCP leader, opposes BJP's campaign slogan 'batenge toh katenge,' stating it won't resonate in Maharashtra and emphasizing development instead. He argues that Maharashtra's political landscape differs from other states and stresses the need for communal harmony.

Written By Sayantani
Published10 Nov 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Maharashtra elections: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar releases the party manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, in Baramati
Maharashtra elections: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar releases the party manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, in Baramati (Ajit Pawar - X)

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its campaign with the slogan ‘batenge toh katenge’ (If divided, we perish), aimed at invoking Hindu unity. However, Ajit Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and an alliance partner of BJP in Mahayuti, has voiced strong opposition to the slogan, asserting it will not resonate with the people of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: NCP-Ajit Pawar fields Zeeshan Siddique from Vandre East

Ajit Pawar’s Response to BJP's Campaign Slogan

Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar stated that he did not support the slogan, which has been echoed by BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis.

“I have said this several times. It will not work in Maharashtra. This may work in UP, Jharkhand, or some other places,” Pawar told India Today.

The slogan, first introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in the wake of anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, has become a central element of the BJP's campaigning in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Battle for Baramati: Ajit Pawar vs Yugendra Pawar in Maharashtra assembly polls

Ajit Pawar, who is set to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from Baramati, emphasised that the focus in Maharashtra should be on development. “We should be concentrating on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, not divisive politics,” Pawar told India Today, distancing himself from BJP’s polarising narrative.

‘Batenge toh katenge’ faces backlash

The BJP's slogan has faced criticism not only from Ajit Pawar but also from the opposition, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP of promoting divisive politics. Congress, in particular, has condemned the slogan as an attempt to pit one religion against another.

Also Read | Setback to Sharad Pawar, SC allows Ajit Pawar’s NCP to use clock symbol

Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister, pointed out that Maharashtra’s political culture is shaped by figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Mahatma Phule, who stood for unity and social harmony. “You cannot compare Maharashtra with other states; the people of Maharashtra do not like this,” Pawar said in response to CM Adityanath’s rally.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: A New Battle

This year’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, will see the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, face off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Congress.

The elections have become even more significant due to the split within regional parties, with Ajit Pawar and his uncle, Sharad Pawar, leading separate factions of the NCP.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar clarifies on leaving Cabinet meet early: ‘I had to…’

For Ajit Pawar, this election is personal as he faces his uncle’s faction and the larger challenge of establishing his leadership credentials. Despite the recent split, Ajit Pawar has maintained that his decision to part ways with Sharad Pawar was not a mistake. “I did not leave him. All the MLAs wrote to him and he gave his permission,” Ajit Pawar told Hindu.

Also Read | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says breaking family was a mistake

The Maharashtra Assembly election, marking the first since the vertical split of the Shiv Sena and NCP, is set to be a decisive moment for the state’s political future. Ajit Pawar’s NCP will contest 56 of the 288 constituencies, and the results, to be counted on November 23, will determine which faction emerges dominant.

Business NewsPoliticsAjit Pawar opposes BJP’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ slogan for Hindu unity: ‘May work in UP, not in Maharashtra’

