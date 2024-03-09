'Akhbar angrezi mein hai...': Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi Adityanath for his English

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has poked fun at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, implying that the chief minister cannot read English newspapers as he “doesn't understand the language". Speaking to the Samajwadi Party cadre, Akhilesh Yadav read out an English headline in a known Lucknow newspaper that read: “Sinking road indicates stinking corruption".

Akhilesh Yadav then goes on to say that a renowned English newspaper was talking about corruption in the Uttar Pradesh government, adding, “ab mukhyamatriji ne nahi padha hoga kyuki angreji mein likha hai".

Rough translation: “Now the chief minister [Yogi Adityanath] must not have read it because it is written in English."

“Itni corrupt police kabhi nahi huie hogi and itna corruption Uttar Pradesh mein kabhi nahi hua hoga jitna BJP ki sarkar mein chal raha hai. Ek akhbar ne likha ki ‘Sinking road indicates stinking corruption’…sochiye aap…ek angrezi akhbaar Lucknow ka likh raha hai ki ye isiliye ho raha hai kyuki bhrashtachar hai…ab mukhyamatriji [CM Yogi Adityanath] ne nahi padha hoga kyuki angreji mein likha hai," Akhilesh Yadav said, prompting laughter.

Rough translation: “Such a corrupt police and such corruption would never have happened in the history of Uttar Pradesh as is going on under the BJP government. A newspaper wrote that ‘Sinking road indicates stinking corruption’… Just think… An English newspaper from Lucknow wrote that this is happening because there is corruption…Now Chief Minister [CM Yogi Adityanath] must not have read it because it is written in English."

The video of Akhilesh Yadav mocking Yogi Adityanath for his English has been shared on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav also said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 could save the Constitution and the democracy. "This is the election to save the Constitution and the democracy. This is the election to save reservation and save one's own honour. At one point of time, 'Samudra Manthan' (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for 'Samvidhaan Manthan'," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"On one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution, and on the other hand, there are people who want to end the Constitution," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

