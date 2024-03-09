'Akhbar angrezi mein hai...': Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi Adityanath for his English
Akhilesh Yadav read out an English newspaper headline which talked about corruption in Uttar Pradesh, adding, 'now CM wouldn't have read this as it's written in English'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has poked fun at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, implying that the chief minister cannot read English newspapers as he “doesn't understand the language". Speaking to the Samajwadi Party cadre, Akhilesh Yadav read out an English headline in a known Lucknow newspaper that read: “Sinking road indicates stinking corruption".