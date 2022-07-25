Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at UP govt over Bundelkhand Expressway potholes

Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at UP govt over Bundelkhand Expressway potholes2 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at BJP and asked when they will move bulldozer on those who built the expressway.
The development of potholes in the newly-inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway due to heavy downpour in the Jalaun area of Uttar Pradesh has drew criticism against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at BJP and asked when they will move bulldozer on those who built the expressway.
“Why should the public face the brunt of the defects of the Bundelkhand Expressway? People pay the tax and the cost of the treatment. BJP had showed hurriedness to inaugurate it and now it got uprooted with the same greater pace," he tweeted in Hindi.
In a week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 296-km long expressway on July 16, its portion developed deep potholes due to heavy rains in Jalaun. However, the chuckholes were instantly repaired and the road was opened for traffic movement.
Durgesh Upadhyay, UP Expressway Industrial Authority spokesperson informed that the portion of Bundelkhand expressway has developed one-and-a-half-foot-deep potholes due to incessant rainfall at Chiriya Salempur area in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Wednesday night.
He added that the UP Expressway Industrial Authority deployed a team with bulldozers and necessary equipments for the repair work.
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well. It is expected to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region. Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development.
The foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway was also laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.
The Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said that the four-lane access-controlled green field expressway, built at a cost of ₹14,849 crore, will pave the way for the development of the backward regions of Bundelkhand.
(With agencies inputs)