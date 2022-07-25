Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at UP govt over Bundelkhand Expressway potholes

The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well. It is expected to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region. Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development.

