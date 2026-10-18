Albania Protesters Clash With Police as Premier Faces Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Albanian police clashed with hundreds of protesters in the capital, using tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation for a fifth consecutive day.

A car was set on fire near the prime minister’s office in Tirana, adding to days of destruction that have left government buildings, banks, businesses and public infrastructure damaged.

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Rama’s offer of dialogue with students has failed to halt the demonstrations after protests for changes to the education system widened into anger against corruption and political leaders. The unrest has also drawn parents, activists and opposition supporters into the streets.

The latest demonstrations began at the start of the university year, with students demanding cheaper and better education, improved conditions in classrooms and dormitories and more opportunities after graduation.

Police Chief Skender Hita said earlier Saturday that 132 officers had been injured since the protests began and 167 people arrested, while another 388 faced criminal proceedings. Seven police officers were suspended pending disciplinary investigations over allegations of excessive use of force.

The student demonstrations have added to more than four months of anti-government protests that began over plans for a luxury coastal resort linked to Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

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The earlier movement, known as the Flamingo Revolution, was largely peaceful and drew thousands of demonstrators and grew into a wider campaign against corruption and Rama’s government.

Rama has offered to meet students but blamed opposition groups and what he described as foreign forces for fueling the violence. In recent days, he has appeared in social media videos outside damaged buildings and businesses, calling on Albanians to remain patient.

“This too shall pass,” he said.

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