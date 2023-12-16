Alexei Navalny, Russia’s opposition leader, is missing in the gulag

In October several of Mr Navalny’s lawyers, who carry his messages to the outside world, were harassed and jailed. On December 11th lawyers who had replaced them were told that Mr Navalny was no longer in his most recently known prison, Penal Colony No. 6, east of Moscow. The authorities have not told them where he has been taken. Mr Navalny has been kept in conditions amounting to torture since his arrest in 2021, and has been awaiting a transfer to an even harsher jail for months. But the timing of his disappearance was almost certainly co-ordinated with Mr Putin’s pre-election operation.