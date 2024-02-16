Alexei Navalny’s death robs Russian opposition of a tenacious anti-Putin voice
Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 16 Feb 2024, 07:22 PM IST
SummaryThe anticorruption activist who galvanized Russia’s political opposition was serving long sentences in a penal colony.
Alexei Navalny was one of the few remaining voices in Russia who gave President Vladimir Putin cause for alarm. One of the Kremlin’s most vocal critics, he was a fierce anticorruption activist who managed to galvanize Russia’s political opposition, working to expose the flaws of Putin’s decades-long rule despite never being able to contest him at the ballot box.
