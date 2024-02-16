Alexei Navalny’s death robs Russian opposition of a tenacious anti-Putin voice

Alexei Navalny was one of the few remaining voices in Russia who gave President Vladimir Putin cause for alarm. One of the Kremlin’s most vocal critics, he was a fierce anticorruption activist who managed to galvanize Russia’s political opposition, working to expose the flaws of Putin’s decades-long rule despite never being able to contest him at the ballot box.

He died in a Russian penal colony, Russian news agencies reported, where he was serving sentences amounting to more than 30 years on various charges. He was 47 years old.

Navalny, who had been suffering from long-term health issues after surviving being poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020, had complained of poor treatment in prison, including lack of proper medical attention for what he described as debilitating back pain. He had staged hunger strikes and was often subjected to sleep deprivation, with prison guards waking him up every hour and filming him with a camera because he had been deemed a flight risk. His associates said his health had recently deteriorated and he was put on a drip following a dizzy spell.

On Dec. 8, 2023, Navalny’s aides sounded the alarm after they said they had been unable to contact him for three days. He failed to appear via video for a court hearing on Dec. 11, according to his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. He was subsequently a no-show for several more days. On Dec. 18, Yarmysh said Navalny’s lawyers had “made inquiries to more than 200 pre-trial detention centers across the country," searching for him. They received no answer, she wrote on X.

The Vladimir Regional Court subsequently confirmed in a letter to The Wall Street Journal that Navalny had left the penal colony where he was being held, “for a correctional institution outside the Vladimir region," under the terms of the sentence issued by a Moscow court in August.

On Dec. 25, Navalny’s allies said he had been traced to a penal colony in Russia’s Arctic region of Yamalo-Nenets, a bitingly cold area that is difficult to reach. The next day Navalny resurfaced on social media, thanking his supporters for their concern and telling them he was fine and they shouldn’t worry. Such messages from the politician were passed to his lawyers, three of whom are now under arrest in Russia and two of whom are living in exile and wanted by Russian authorities.

Navalny’s death followed Putin’s Dec. 8 announcement that he plans to run for re-election in 2024, a widely expected decision that could keep him in power until at least 2030. The demise of the Kremlin critic casts him as a symbol of Russia’s besieged opposition movement, which in recent years has faced raids by Russian authorities on their homes and offices, indiscriminate detentions and physical attacks. Many government critics have fled the country. Others, including three of Navalny’s own lawyers, have been jailed. Without Navalny, the opposition movement has essentially been decapitated, analysts who follow Russian domestic politics said.

Navalny was a fiery orator who roused crowds with ease, but his real weapon was his YouTube channel, which gave him a nationwide platform to reach millions of subscribers. The popularity of his videos, usually detailing the corruption of Russia’s elite, set him apart from others in Russia’s fragmented opposition and gave him a nationwide following that he successfully called on to protest in the streets of Moscow and Russia’s other biggest cities.

Navalny’s first foray into politics dovetailed with a broader ethnic Russian nationalist movement. But in 2012, he discarded the nationalist rhetoric to become a member of a broad coalition of opposition groups that sought to lead protests against Putin’s decision, unpopular with the middle class of Moscow and other big cities, to return to the presidency after serving for four years as prime minister.

The protests faded, but Navalny’s taste for opposition politics stayed strong and in the years that followed he focused his energies on his Anti-Corruption Foundation, which carried out investigations into the pro-Kremlin elite. His weekly YouTube videos took aim at a spectrum of Putin-aligned businessmen and politicians, earning him a number of enemies. He published exposés, purporting to show the lavish lifestyle of Putin, whom he once described as a “naked, thieving emperor" who had turned his people into slaves.

Kremlin watchers said Putin loathed Navalny. He would typically avoid even voicing the opposition politician’s name.

Russia’s general prosecutor’s office would ultimately outlaw the Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional branches of Navalny’s campaign, by branding them “extremist groups" under legislation typically reserved for terrorist organizations and violent religious sects.

Navalny was arrested several times and accused of criminal wrongdoing, including for alleged embezzlement in 2013 and 2014 for which he received a suspended sentence in both cases. Navalny denied the charges.

In 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russian authorities violated Navalny’s rights by repeatedly placing him under detention between 2012 and 2014, and said the actions against him were politically motivated.

Navalny wanted to challenge Putin in the 2018 presidential election but was deemed ineligible because of his prior conviction.

Navalny was born on June 4, 1976, in the village of Butyn in the Moscow region. He came from a military family and moved around between military towns with his parents, Anatoly Ivanovich and Lyudmila Ivanovna, now retirees, according to information published on his 2018 campaign website.

He graduated in 1997 as a lawyer from the Peoples’ Friendship University Moscow and in 2001 as an economist from the Russian government’s Finance Academy.

Navalny was a fellow at Yale University in 2010 and afterward returned to Russia to continue his political career.

His activism drew retribution. In 2016, he was attacked and injured by pro-Kremlin activists at an airport in southern Russia. Less than a year later, an attacker doused him with a green antiseptic dye during a campaign stop, leaving his vision compromised. In 2019, Navalny said he was poisoned while in police custody after supporting protests against the Kremlin in central Moscow. The Journal couldn’t independently confirm that claim.

In the summer of 2020, Navalny led a campaign against a series of constitutional amendments that passed and included a provision to potentially allow Putin to rule until 2036. He called for Russians to boycott a referendum on the amendments, saying the vote would be falsified regardless of the real outcome. He said it was better to stay at home than feed into the Kremlin’s propaganda machine, which he said depended on voters to maintain a veneer of democratic legitimacy.

Putin claimed 78% of Russians supported the constitutional amendments in the July vote, a victory that members of the opposition said emboldened the Kremlin leader’s allies to exert pressure on potential challenges to his rule.

In August 2020, Navalny fell ill midflight onboard a flight to Moscow, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk.

His wife of 23 years, Yulia Navalnaya, 47, an economist by training, led the charge to have her husband evacuated to Germany, appealing directly to President Putin in a letter to let Navalny receive the qualified medical assistance he needed. A medical plane chartered by a German nongovernmental organization would eventually transport Navalny, who was in a coma and on a ventilator, out of the country.

Scientists in Germany, to which he was eventually evacuated, determined that he was poisoned as a result of being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.

His supporters across the country think the Kremlin was involved in harming Navalny for his relentless political activism.

“The only reason behind this was that he is the Kremlin’s biggest enemy," said Lyubov Sobol, Navalny’s colleague at the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

The Kremlin denied any involvement in harming Navalny. But the U.S., U.K. and European Union all imposed sanctions on Russian officials and entities in connection with the opposition politician’s poisoning, with the Biden administration formally accusing the Kremlin in the assassination attempt.

Navalny was discharged from Berlin’s Charité Hospital on Sept. 23, 2020, after spending 24 days in the facility’s intensive-care unit. Navalnaya, whom supporters refer to as Russia’s “first lady," was constantly by his side together with their children: Daria, 22, today a student at Stanford, and Zakhar, now 15.

He returned to Russia in January 2021 and was detained by Russian security forces upon arrival at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Russia’s federal prison service said in a statement that Navalny, who had been on the agency’s “wanted list" since Dec. 29, 2020, was detained for repeated violations of his probation. He would never leave custody again.

Navalny later said he had no regrets over returning to the country that is his home, telling his supporters on social media “don’t be afraid of anything."

From prison, Navalny continued to lampoon government policies, condemn Moscow’s war in Ukraine and he urged Russians to speak out.

His allies said prison authorities at the facility in the Vladimir region went out of their way to make his life intolerable by regularly placing him in what is called a punishment cell, where prisoners are denied food parcels or the opportunity to buy additional food, leaving them relying solely on food and water supplied by the prison. He also complained of being forced to share a prison cell with unsanitary inmates who neglect personal hygiene.

By the end of 2023, Navalny had filed at least 89 lawsuits against the penal colony, prison management and prosecuting authorities since August 2022, claiming violation of his rights while incarcerated, according to court records. He has asked for compensation in connection with harm caused to his life and health, court documents show.

Prison authorities didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding the lawsuits and Navalny’s claims.

In August 2023, a Russian court sentenced Navalny, who was already serving an 11½-year sentence for what he says are trumped-up charges of fraud and other allegations, to a further 19 years in prison, in what he said was a blatant attempt to intimidate anyone tempted to follow in his footsteps.

“They want to frighten you, not me, and deprive you of the will to resist," he said in comments posted on his Instagram account addressing the length of the sentence. “You are being forced to surrender your Russia without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power."

The charges against Navalny in August included allegations that he had incited and funded extremism and had spurred minors to break the law, in addition to a charge that he was trying to rehabilitate Nazism—a potent allegation in Russia, which prides itself on its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The persecution didn’t end. In early December 2023, Navalny said on social media via his associates that he had been informed of new criminal charges against him, this time under an article of the penal code article that covers vandalism.

“They really do initiate a new criminal case against me every three months," he said at the time.

On Dec. 7, the day Russia’s parliament announced the presidential election would take place on March 17, allowing Putin’s widely anticipated run at a fifth term in office, Navalny came out swinging. His associates posted a message from him on his Telegram channel, in which he encouraged Russians to go to the polls and vote against Putin by checking a box for any other candidate. He also announced the launch of a website called “Russia Without Putin," which encouraged citizens to spread the word about the anti-Putin campaign by distributing opposition materials and to each persuade 10 others to vote against the Russian leader.

“We urge everyone: Do not be afraid," Navalny wrote. “Our fear robs us of our country and our future. The future belongs to those who, overcoming fear, fight and believe in victory."

Russian authorities quickly blocked the website.

But from his prison in Russia’s Far North, where his allies believe he was placed to make it harder for him to organize meaningful resistance, Navalny sought to show that he remained in high spirits and unbroken.

In a message to supporters the day after his whereabouts were revealed, he joked about being their “new Santa Claus" and the fact that he now had a sheepskin coat, a fur hat with ear-covering flaps and traditional Russian felt winter boots.

“Don’t worry about me," he said. “I’m fine."

Thomas Grove contributed to this article.

Write to Ann M. Simmons at ann.simmons@wsj.com