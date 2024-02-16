Alexei Navalny’s death robs Russian opposition of a tenacious anti-Putin voice

On Dec. 25, Navalny’s allies said he had been traced to a penal colony in Russia’s Arctic region of Yamalo-Nenets, a bitingly cold area that is difficult to reach. The next day Navalny resurfaced on social media, thanking his supporters for their concern and telling them he was fine and they shouldn’t worry. Such messages from the politician were passed to his lawyers, three of whom are now under arrest in Russia and two of whom are living in exile and wanted by Russian authorities.