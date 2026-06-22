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Massive blow to Uddhav's Shiv Sena-UBT, all six rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

All six rebel MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) join ruling Eknath Shinde's Shiv Senaena

Livemint
Updated22 Jun 2026, 05:27 PM IST
All six rebel MPs Uddhav's Shiv Sena-UBT join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
All six rebel MPs Uddhav's Shiv Sena-UBT join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena(HT_PRINT)
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Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a massive blow after six of its Lok Sabha MPs joined the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena (UBT) have nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

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HomePoliticsMassive blow to Uddhav's Shiv Sena-UBT, all six rebel MPs join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
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