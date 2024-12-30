Pawan Kalyan defends CM Revanth Reddy in Allu Arjun’s arrest over Pushpa 2 stampede: ‘Should’ve visited victim family’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has commented on the tragic stampede incident involving actor Allu Arjun at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. In an informal chat with reporters, Pawan Kalyan defended Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy. Kalyan said that Allu Arjun and the Pushpa 2 movie authorities should have visited the house of Revathi, the 35-year-old woman who died in the stampede.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan irked by queries about Pushpa 2 stampede case involving Allu Arjun

Pawan Kalyan on Allu Arjun Pawan Kalyan refrained from blaming the Telangana Police for their actions during the theatre stampede, emphasising that “the law is equal for all”. He stated that police must prioritise public safety and suggested that Allu Arjun should have visited the family of Revathi, the woman who tragically lost her life in the incident.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan expressed shock over her death, stating, “It would have been better if someone had visited the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun”.

Also Read | Allu Arjun’s fan attempts suicide outside Telangana jail after his arrest

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is related to Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun's aunt Surekha is married to renowned actor Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan's elder brother.

He highlighted the need for compassion and support for the grieving family, indicating a lack of humanity in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“The theater staff should have informed Allu Arjun earlier about any issues. Once he sat in the seat, they should have instructed him to vacate it if necessary.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Fresh trouble for Allu Arjun? Telangana Police likely to approach Supreme Court

Pawan Kalyan on Revanth Reddy Pawan Kalyan, leader of NDA ally Janasena Party, also praised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, calling him a "great leader" who has risen from humble beginnings.

Pawan Kalyan remarked on Reddy's focus on providing benefits to his state rather than engaging in political gamesmanship.

Kalyan noted the Telangana CM's flexibility in allowing increased ticket prices had positively impacted box office collections for films like Salaar and Pushpa 2, showcasing a collaborative approach to cinema that benefits both the industry and the public .

Advertisement

“Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, in his capacity as Chief Minister, responded appropriately to the developments following the stampede. Sometimes, decisions are dictated by circumstances. In the past, even Chiranjeevi used to watch movies with his fans. Otherwise, he would wear a mask and go to the theater alone”, NDTV quoted the Andhra Pradesh deputy CM saying.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy’s stern message to Tollywood actors amid Pushpa 2 stampede row

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident The stampede occurred on December 4 during a screening of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule, leading to chaos as fans rushed to see the actor. The incident resulted in the death of 35-year-old Revathi and left her eight-year-old son injured.

Advertisement

Following this tragedy, Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun and others involved, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail.