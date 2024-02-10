'Am I spokesperson of Babur, Jinnah, Aurangzeb?': Asaduddin Owaisi fires back amid Ram Mandir debate in Parliament
When the BJP MPs questioned him about the role of Babur in razing temples, Asaduddin Owaisi was quick to hit back by asking if he was the spokesperson of the Mughal emperors
Amid heated discussions in Lok Sabha on Saturday, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on the grand ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and asked if the 22 January event was a triumph of one religion over the other. When the BJP MPs questioned him about the role of Babur in razing temples, Asaduddin Owaisi was quick to hit back by asking if he was the spokesperson of the Mughal emperors.