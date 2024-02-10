Amid heated discussions in Lok Sabha on Saturday, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on the grand ‘pran-pratishta’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and asked if the 22 January event was a triumph of one religion over the other. When the BJP MPs questioned him about the role of Babur in razing temples, Asaduddin Owaisi was quick to hit back by asking if he was the spokesperson of the Mughal emperors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Am I the spokesperson of Babur, Jinnah or Auranzeb? I respect Lord Ram but I hate Nathuram Godse who killed that person whose last words were Hey Ram," the AIMIM MP said while calling Supreme Court's 2019 verdict an ‘egregious act’.

Asaduddin Owaisi said that the PM Modi-led government celebrates what happened on 6 December, the day in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was demolished by the kar sevaks. "Governments come and go. Modi government celebrated what happened on December 6," he said.

The remarks by AIMIM MP drew sharp reaction from the chairperson Rajendra Agarwal who said that no festival is celebrated on 6 December and the government is only celebrating the inauguration of Ram Temple. "You are a scholar. You have legal knowledge also. Both ASI and Supreme Court said there was a temple in which the mosque was built," the chair said.

BJP corners Asaduddin Owaisi on Babur As the heated exchange continued, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stood up and said that the chairperson should ask Asaduddin Owaisi if he thought Babur was an invader.

"You first say what you consider Pushyamitra Shunga as. He had an army to raze temples. That's why I am reiterating that after so many years of Independence, Nishikant Dubey ji is asking Asaduddin Owaisi about Babur. You could have asked me about Gandhi, Netaji, and Jallianwala Bagh. But no, you will ask me about Babur," Owaisi said.

While rebounding his attack against the Prime Minister, Asaduddin Owaisi said PM Modi is sending signals to Muslims of India that they can either choose their lives or justice.

