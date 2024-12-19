Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in a protest outside Parliament over the BR Ambedkar row on Thursday, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said their party has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement, reported ANI.

Speaking to the reporters, the BJP leader said that they have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt.

"We have filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for assault and incitement. We have mentioned in detail the incident that happened today outside Makar Dwar, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully... We have given a complaint under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is an attempt to murder, Section 117 is voluntary causing grievous hurt," he said.

The allegations arrived following both the NDA and INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Parliament, leading to an alleged scuffle and injuring two BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters, RML Hospital's Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said that both of the leaders suffered head injuries and have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).On Pratap Sarangi's injuries, he said that Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding.

"Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress," he said.

On Mukesh Rajput, he said that the MP had fallen unconscious earlier. "Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up," he added.

What Anurag Thakur said? Commenting on Opposition over protests against Home Minister Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur on Thursday alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family always disrespected BR Ambedkar.

He alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru conspired against Ambedkar, causing him to lose elections and eventually quit politics.

"Nehru-Gandhi family always disrespected Ambedkar. Nehru himself conspired against Ambedkar to make him lose elections and forced him to quit politics. Three generations of Congress did not give Babasaheb Bharat Ratna. The Gandhi family that used to torture and ignore him, today when they have been exposed in front of the country in the parliamentary session, are compelled to go out with Babasaheb's photo," the BJP leader said.

What happened on Thursday at Parliament? On December 19, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside Parliament. The BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

While, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.